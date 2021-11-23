Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Short Interest Update

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VGZ. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 191.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Gold by 112.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 39,968 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Gold by 0.9% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,139,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 46,049 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.45. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.40.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

