Virtu Financial LLC Takes $184,000 Position in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 277.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 56,660 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 3.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 95,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Höegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.80%.

Höegh LNG Partners Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

