Virtu Financial LLC Sells 3,297 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 72,409 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCUL opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $499.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 8.11.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

