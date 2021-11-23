Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 150,058 Shares of Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) by 730.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 150,058 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Zosano Pharma worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZSAN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in Zosano Pharma by 14.6% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 185,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 75,299 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZSAN opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. Zosano Pharma Co. has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.96% and a negative net margin of 3,367.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

