Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRIX. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $112,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,797 shares in the company, valued at $552,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,096. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

