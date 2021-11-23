Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $195,000 Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 8,376.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amcor by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after buying an additional 10,306,508 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1,213.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $29,124,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amcor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,182 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 970,864 shares of company stock worth $12,208,430 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.91.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

