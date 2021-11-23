Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1,026.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RDNT shares. Barclays started coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.