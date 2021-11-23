Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. New Street Research cut Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vipshop from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.90.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $10.15 on Monday. Vipshop has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vipshop by 59.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Vipshop by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

