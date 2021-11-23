Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Cut to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vipshop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.