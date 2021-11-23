ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 17,857 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,311,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 57,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

VRAY stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.72. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.77.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The business had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

