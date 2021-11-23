Vidya (VIDYA) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, Vidya has traded up 18% against the dollar. One Vidya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a total market cap of $9.51 million and approximately $292,345.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vidya alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00046972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.58 or 0.00229156 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00088356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,895,769 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.