Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Down 11.4%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s share price was down 11.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.69 and last traded at $34.15. Approximately 15,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 395,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VERV shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,644,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,594,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,551,000 after purchasing an additional 628,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

