Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ (VRCA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.19% from the stock’s previous close.

VRCA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $303.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.06.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.