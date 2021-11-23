Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Financial Review

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vermilion Energy and Vista Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 1 7 2 0 2.10 Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 55.92%. Vista Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.99%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Vista Oil & Gas.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Vista Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $835.76 million 1.83 -$1.13 billion $3.67 2.58 Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.75 -$102.75 million N/A N/A

Vista Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vermilion Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Vista Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy 46.50% 1.04% 0.31% Vista Oil & Gas 0.24% 2.08% 0.74%

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in January 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

