Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,610,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the October 14th total of 54,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after buying an additional 135,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

