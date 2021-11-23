Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TARO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE TARO opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

