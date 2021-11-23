Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EIX stock opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.19. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.84%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.