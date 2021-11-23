Veriti Management LLC Takes $186,000 Position in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Veriti Management LLC owned 0.08% of GasLog Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in GasLog Partners by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

GLOP stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. GasLog Partners LP has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $252.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.90%.

GasLog Partners Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP).

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.