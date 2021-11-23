Veriti Management LLC Sells 524 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,636,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,560,000 after buying an additional 68,319 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 425,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 226,616 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.86 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

