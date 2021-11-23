Veriti Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 190.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

ATGE stock opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.71, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Stephen W. Beard acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.