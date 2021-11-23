Veriti Management LLC Lowers Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 44.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 18.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of -0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

