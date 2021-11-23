Veriti Management LLC Has $256,000 Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,368 shares of company stock valued at $82,692. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Macy’s stock opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

