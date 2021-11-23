Vega Protocol Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.70 or 0.00020544 BTC on major exchanges. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $77.22 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00047185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00228041 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00088363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,790 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

