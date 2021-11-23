Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $344.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $344.11.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,375 shares of company stock worth $6,955,318 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,348.2% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,098 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 173.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 164,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,193,000 after acquiring an additional 104,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 46.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.05 and its 200-day moving average is $305.72. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

