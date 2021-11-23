Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $465.31 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will post sales of $465.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $464.39 million to $468.70 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $377.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,375 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,318. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $7.25 on Friday, reaching $284.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,722. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.72. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

