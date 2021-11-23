Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in October

Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the October 14th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

VEGPF stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. Vectura Group has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France.

