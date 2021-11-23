Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.760-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

NYSE VEC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.75. 183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,632. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $560.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VEC shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $579,075.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vectrus by 19.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vectrus by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vectrus by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vectrus by 104.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

