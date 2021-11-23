Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th.

TSE:VCM opened at C$15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$348.57 million and a PE ratio of 287.74. Vecima Networks has a 52 week low of C$12.99 and a 52 week high of C$17.45.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$35.32 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Vecima Networks will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Acumen Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vecima Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

