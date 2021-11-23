Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Shares Bought by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,045,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $924,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $173.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $125.35 and a 52 week high of $176.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.28.

