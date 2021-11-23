Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Aries Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $231.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $180.13 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.26 and a 200-day moving average of $224.48.

