Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Lifted by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 269,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 6.7% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $22,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $81.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,932. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.04. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.