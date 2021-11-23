Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Lowered by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.6% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,628. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $111.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.15 and its 200-day moving average is $105.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

