Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Raised by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 16.7% of BCK Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,076,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,208. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $196.31 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.