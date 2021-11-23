Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,977,000 after buying an additional 40,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,281,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,101,000 after buying an additional 46,849 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,458,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,298,000 after buying an additional 1,103,698 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,142,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,675,000 after purchasing an additional 47,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,059,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,157,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $102.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $113.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.12.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

