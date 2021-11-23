Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Beacon Financial Group’s 4th Largest Position

Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 3.0% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $22,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 370,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 267,128 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,728. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $88.26 and a twelve month high of $111.14.

