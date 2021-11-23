Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.14. 42,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,849. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $236.05 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.20.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

