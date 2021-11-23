Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 52-Week High at $328.52

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $328.52 and last traded at $321.34, with a volume of 869425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $325.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.74 and its 200-day moving average is $294.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,891,000 after acquiring an additional 49,016 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $24,243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 516,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

