Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 193,029 Shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,136,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in AIkido Pharma were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIKI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 121,548 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 107,559 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 261,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AIkido Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIKI opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.41.

AIkido Pharma Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

