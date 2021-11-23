Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,688 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,110,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 165,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 148,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $260.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.70. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $190.19 and a 12 month high of $266.44.

