Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,784,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Exicure were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exicure in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Exicure in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exicure in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exicure in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exicure in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XCUR opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Exicure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $40.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 87.09% and a negative net margin of 1,318.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XCUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Exicure in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Exicure Profile

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

