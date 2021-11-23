Vanguard Group Inc. Invests $4.01 Million in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 163,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $250,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $293,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGNT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

