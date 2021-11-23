Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.41% of Willis Lease Finance worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $233.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $70.79 million for the quarter.

In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $137,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

