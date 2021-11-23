Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,030,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 226,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Golden Minerals were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 346,893 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

