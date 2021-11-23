Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Verve Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VERV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

VERV stock opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

