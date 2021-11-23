Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Acquired by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.3% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $3,309,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.4% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $12,509,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VNQI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.91. 1,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,356. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.35. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.601 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.