Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 76,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 673,575 shares.The stock last traded at $80.65 and had previously closed at $80.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.04.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.