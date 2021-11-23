Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $17,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 184,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,609,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.34. 282,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,331. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.22. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $150.33 and a one year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

