Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 152.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,394 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $167.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

