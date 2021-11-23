Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 65,166 shares.The stock last traded at $45.07 and had previously closed at $48.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VALN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,138,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

