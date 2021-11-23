Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Upgraded to Buy by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vallourec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.20.

OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Vallourec has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

